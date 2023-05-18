Toncoin (TON) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.52 billion and approximately $11.76 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00007134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.96862317 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $11,028,308.15 traded over the last 24 hours."

