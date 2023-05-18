Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Top Ships Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOPS remained flat at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 123,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

About Top Ships

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in Top Ships by 69.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

