Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Top Ships Stock Performance
NASDAQ TOPS remained flat at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 123,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.
About Top Ships
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
