Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Erik J. Anderson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,154.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

MODG opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Compass Point lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Rating)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.