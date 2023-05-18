Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.19

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.19 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 51.20 ($0.64). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.64), with a volume of 37,931 shares traded.

Topps Tiles Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £97.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,006.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.21.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, outdoor, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles; adhesives, tile backer boards, primers, grouts, silicones, trims, doorbars, under floor heating products, insulating boards, thermostats, wet room trays, wall panels, construction boards, grates, and drainage products; cleaning and maintenance, matting, leveling, and waterproofing and tanking products; and tools and accessories.



