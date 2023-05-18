TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,458 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of TPG worth $40,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.23.

Shares of TPG stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 53,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

