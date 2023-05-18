TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Cut to $33.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.

TPG has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.23.

TPG stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. 271,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,196. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TPG during the third quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

