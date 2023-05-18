TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Cut to $33.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.
TPG has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.23.
TPG Trading Down 4.0 %
TPG stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. 271,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,196. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TPG during the third quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
