Traders Purchase Large Volume of Horizon Therapeutics Public Call Options (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 64,466 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 433% compared to the typical volume of 12,090 call options.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $101.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,530. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.