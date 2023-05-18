Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Buys £24,986.32 in Stock

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) insider Rakhi Goss-Custard bought 8,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £24,986.32 ($31,299.41).

TRN opened at GBX 284.80 ($3.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7,120.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 253.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 278.20. Trainline Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 226.60 ($2.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 416.69 ($5.22).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.38) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 394.60 ($4.94).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

