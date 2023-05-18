Tredje AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1,310.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,885 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of Microchip Technology worth $31,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.32. 1,770,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,207. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.