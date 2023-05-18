Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,018 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $77,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174,102 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,980. The company has a market capitalization of $251.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

