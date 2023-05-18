Tredje AP fonden Has $46.14 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,759,000 after acquiring an additional 400,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,379,000 after acquiring an additional 342,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $522.05. 470,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

