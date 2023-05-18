Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 57,203 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,493 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.88. 5,626,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,415. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

