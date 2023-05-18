Tredje AP fonden Purchases 15,230 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.72. 864,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,463. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

