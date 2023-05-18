Tredje AP fonden Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 165.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KLA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 726,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC traded up $8.23 on Thursday, reaching $425.06. The company had a trading volume of 524,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,844. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.47.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

