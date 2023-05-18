Tredje AP fonden Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 57,320 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.90. 4,389,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,542,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.95. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

