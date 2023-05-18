Tredje AP fonden Sells 288,277 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 288,277 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,262,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,686,043. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $171.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

