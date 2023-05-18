Tredje AP fonden Sells 29,140 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,140 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $55,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HD traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $292.66. 2,349,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $296.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

