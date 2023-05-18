Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRTN. B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Stock Performance

TRTN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 121,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.36. Triton International has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $83.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Triton International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Triton International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Triton International by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.