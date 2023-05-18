Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

TFIN has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Triumph Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.80.

NASDAQ:TFIN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.91. 47,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.98. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,736 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,029.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $287,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Triumph Financial news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,029.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.12 per share, with a total value of $132,570.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 14,326 shares of company stock valued at $694,418 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

