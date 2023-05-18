True Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after acquiring an additional 962,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PM traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $92.24. 2,043,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,014. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.70. The company has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,308 shares of company stock worth $10,851,692 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.