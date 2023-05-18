True Capital Management Acquires New Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

True Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $168,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 634,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,599. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.