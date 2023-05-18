True Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,852 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

True Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.19. 86,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

