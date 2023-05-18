True Capital Management Buys Shares of 7,728 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

True Capital Management bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.24. 233,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 287.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.74. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

