True Capital Management Invests $1.21 Million in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

True Capital Management bought a new position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. FB Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of True Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 702.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 351,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in FB Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 7,965 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $200,638.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,719.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,800 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,761,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orrin H. Ingram II acquired 7,965 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $200,638.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,719.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,008. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FBK stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,218. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

FB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

