True Capital Management Invests $500,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

True Capital Management bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,356 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.54 on Thursday, reaching $157.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average is $161.07. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

