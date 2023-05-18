True Capital Management Makes New $367,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

True Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,339,550. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

