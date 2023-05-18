True Capital Management Makes New $595,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

True Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.59. 161,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,212. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.