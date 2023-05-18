True Capital Management Makes New $963,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

True Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.30. 769,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,414. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20. The firm has a market cap of $286.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.