True Capital Management Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,073. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

