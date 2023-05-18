Truist Financial Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $32.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $995.08 million, a PE ratio of -2,778.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59. Nevro has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nevro by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,346,000 after buying an additional 91,110 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 1,554.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nevro by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nevro by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 51,307 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

