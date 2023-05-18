Truist Financial Lowers Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $54.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IART stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,743,399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $157,499,000 after buying an additional 163,308 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,764,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.