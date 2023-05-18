TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of TRST stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,066. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.02 per share, with a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,438.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $527,610 in the last ninety days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 150,826 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 109,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,913,000 after acquiring an additional 92,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 89,509 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

