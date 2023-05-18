TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,066. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $527,610 over the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

TRST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

