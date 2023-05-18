TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.90. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,066. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,066. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $527,610 over the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.