U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,256 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,599.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE:USB opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.