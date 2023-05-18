U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,164,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,170 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.35% of U.S. Bancorp worth $225,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,620,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,958,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

