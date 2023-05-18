Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

