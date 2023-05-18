Ubisoft Entertainment SA to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Ubisoft Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

