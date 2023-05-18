UBS Group Boosts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $85.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.05. 359,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,918. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,033,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

