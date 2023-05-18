UBS Group Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $173.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRPT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.15.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $3.40 on Monday, reaching $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,822. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.13. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,896,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

