UGI (NYSE:UGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.43

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 285498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -49.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in UGI by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in UGI by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in UGI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in UGI by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

