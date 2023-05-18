UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 981,673,048 shares changing hands.

UK Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £15.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.06.

About UK Oil & Gas

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom and Turkey. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

