Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.08% of Unilever worth $101,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

UL traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.66. 946,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

