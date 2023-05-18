Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.82

Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.82 and traded as low as $20.61. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 1,184 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc is a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and wealth management and trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

