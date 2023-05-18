Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Cynosure Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cynosure Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 31.1% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

