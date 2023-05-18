Universal Health Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $11.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $134.40 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHS. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,578 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

