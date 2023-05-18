Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells $226,195.20 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.24. 283,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.15.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.