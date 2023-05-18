Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells $226,195.20 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.24. 283,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

