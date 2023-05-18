Universal (UVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th.
Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.75. Universal has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $64.13.
In other Universal news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $267,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.
