Universal (UVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.75. Universal has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $64.13.

In other Universal news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $267,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

