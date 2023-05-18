UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Hits $3.34 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $573,078.36 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00013429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00337187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,337,793 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,341,157.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.58622331 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $570,242.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.