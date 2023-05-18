Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading Down 5.6%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 166,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 454,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 167.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 0.57%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 230.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $119,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,374,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,158,388.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $24,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,782,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $119,953.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,374,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,158,388.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,509,197 shares of company stock valued at $25,164,835. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Utz Brands by 25.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 324,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 66,123 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Utz Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Utz Brands by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

(Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.