V Technology (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

V Technology (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

V Technology Price Performance

Shares of VCHYF stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. V Technology has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

Get V Technology alerts:

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.