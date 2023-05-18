V Technology (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

V Technology (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
V Technology Price Performance
Shares of VCHYF stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. V Technology has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.84.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V Technology (VCHYF)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.